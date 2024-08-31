SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.89. The stock had a trading volume of 159,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,307. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average is $129.55.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

