SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,142,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

