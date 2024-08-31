Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.08. 440,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,485. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

