Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.85. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.09.

In related news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares in the company, valued at $626,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,301.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,643.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,000 shares of company stock worth $275,050 over the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

