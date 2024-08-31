Spire Wealth Management Acquires 2,214 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after buying an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $308,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period.

SPLG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,638. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

