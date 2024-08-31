Spire Wealth Management Acquires 37,771 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2,988.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,771 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $369,052. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

