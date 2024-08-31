Spire Wealth Management Buys 30,695 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.48. 42,388,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,655,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $606,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,648 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,539 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

