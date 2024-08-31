Spire Wealth Management Has $2.39 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 376,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Shares of IBM traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.13. 4,750,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,869. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $202.17. The company has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

