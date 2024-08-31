Spire Wealth Management Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,009,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,351,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

