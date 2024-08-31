Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 542.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,520 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DMAY. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 51.4% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000.

Shares of BATS DMAY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,900 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $157.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

