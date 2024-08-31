Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,865 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.37% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PWB traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.19 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.37. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $96.80.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.