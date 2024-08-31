Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,184 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in CSX by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 42,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 784,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of CSX by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,050,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,629. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.