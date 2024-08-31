SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,600,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,962,000 after acquiring an additional 691,894 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 758,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,475,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

