SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.74. 266,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.39. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

