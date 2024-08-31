Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYRE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

SYRE opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.93.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

