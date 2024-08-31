Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2024

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYRE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

SYRE opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.93.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.