Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in August

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the July 31st total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,556.0 days.

Square Enix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.40. Square Enix has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $448.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

