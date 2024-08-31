SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $6.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $5.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78. SSR Mining has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

