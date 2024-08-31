St. Louis Trust Co Acquires 799 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,971. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

