St. Louis Trust Co Has $23.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.83 on Friday, hitting $518.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,637,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $504.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

