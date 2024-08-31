St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 1,298 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co owned 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $37.71. 259,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,407. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

