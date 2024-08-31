STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

