Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Standard Bank Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Standard Bank Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,154. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.
About Standard Bank Group
