Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Stanley Electric Price Performance
Shares of Stanley Electric stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Stanley Electric has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
