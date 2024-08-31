Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 3.0% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

SBUX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. 7,117,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,037,227. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

