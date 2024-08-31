Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.44 and last traded at $96.46. 2,308,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 12,010,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.60.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $678,923,000 after purchasing an additional 221,718 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

