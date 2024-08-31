Status 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $785,379.15 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Status has a market capitalization of $81.43 million and $785,379.15 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,867.68 or 0.99993330 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

