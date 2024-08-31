Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Steel Connect Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STCN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 2,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. Steel Connect has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 53.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect

In related news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 13,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $162,167.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,101,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,976 shares of company stock valued at $263,498. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Steel Connect by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Connect by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 3,061,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

