STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the July 31st total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.56.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.