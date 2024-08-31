STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the July 31st total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.56.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STEP Energy Services
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.