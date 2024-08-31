STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading 1.7% Higher

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.31. 101,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 101,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.10. The company has a market cap of C$306.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$44,349.57. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

