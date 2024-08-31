Stephens Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after buying an additional 85,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $551.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.95. The firm has a market cap of $488.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

