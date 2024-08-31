Stephens Consulting LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after buying an additional 195,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,998,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.02. 2,320,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

