Stephens Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,370,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,997. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.20.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.