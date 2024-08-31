Stephens Consulting LLC Has $32.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VO traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.14. The company had a trading volume of 318,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.19. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

