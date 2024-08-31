Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 109 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $360.42. 1,305,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.