Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 172 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,567,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,052. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.