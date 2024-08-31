Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.72. 4,305,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

