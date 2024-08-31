Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.57. 36,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,274. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

