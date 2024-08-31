Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $5.94 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.33% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,621,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,729,000 after purchasing an additional 254,060 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after buying an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 357,775 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 918,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after buying an additional 73,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 73,043 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DISV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 138,979 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

