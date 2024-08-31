Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after buying an additional 730,751 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,990,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,039,000 after acquiring an additional 798,015 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,980,000 after acquiring an additional 127,367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,097,000 after purchasing an additional 112,418 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 986,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

