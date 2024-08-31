StockNews.com Downgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.44.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,907.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,100,000 after acquiring an additional 76,146 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 575,605 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 581,843 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,422,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

