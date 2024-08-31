StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the first quarter worth about $110,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

