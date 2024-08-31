StockNews.com Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRA. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.07.

NTRA opened at $118.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. Natera’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $681,379.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,105.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,388 shares of company stock worth $10,205,064. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Natera by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

