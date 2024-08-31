StockNews.com Lowers Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PB. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.04.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $74.67.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Quarry LP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 135.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

