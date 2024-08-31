StockNews.com Upgrades Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to “Buy”

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Immersion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IMMR

Immersion Price Performance

Immersion stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $299.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,912,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,775,843.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin acquired 15,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,174.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Singer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,912,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,775,843.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 66,155 shares of company stock worth $580,675. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immersion by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 99,853 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,669,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.