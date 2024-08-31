StockNews.com Upgrades York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to “Hold”

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

York Water Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of YORW traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.98. 60,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. York Water has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that York Water will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

York Water Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YORW. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in York Water by 17,525.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of York Water by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

