StockNews.com Upgrades York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to “Hold”

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
York Water Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of YORW traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.98. 60,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. York Water has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that York Water will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.
