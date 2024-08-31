Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,600 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 31st total of 485,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,346.0 days.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

Shares of Storebrand ASA stock remained flat at $10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

