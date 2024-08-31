Stratis Market Capitalization Hits $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Stratis has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $22,829.48 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.78 or 0.04269436 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00038931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

