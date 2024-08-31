Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Reduced by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 146.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after purchasing an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $360.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,354. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.43. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.84.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

