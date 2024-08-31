Substratum (SUB) One Day Volume Hits $0.16

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.16 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,867.68 or 0.99993330 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023842 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars.

