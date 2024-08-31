Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth about $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE COR opened at $239.57 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.